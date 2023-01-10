Court extends Imran Khan’s interim bail

A lower court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan till January 31, in case pertaining to protest outside the building of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the bail petition of the former prime minister. PTI’s petitioner Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant a one-time exemption from appearance which was accepted by the judge.

Dr Baber Awan said that Imran Khan was recovering from injuries and hopefully he would appear at the next hearing. The court adjourned further hearing into the case till January 31.