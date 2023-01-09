Khai celebrated New Year’s Eve in style

Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her two-year-old celebrating New Year’s Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai’s face from the camera, the toddler rocked a festive black and gold-printed outfit that she paired with a bedazzled Prada handbag. The luxury accessory featured crystal embellishments in a glimmering gold hue that was perfect for the occasion. Gigi also showcased parts of her cozy-chic ensemble, in which she appeared to wear a beige sweater dress. “Happy New Year, y’all!” the 27-year-old captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” While Gigi has kept her Khai out of the spotlight, she recently shared a rare update on her daughter’s milestones. “The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun,” Gigi-who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik – told Sunday Today last September. “And she’s a blessing.” “She’s so mobile, from so early in the morning,” Gigi noted. “So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know.” The Guest in Residence founder explained that she and her little one have been “practicing doing dangerous things carefully,” adding, “That’s what I’m going to go for.” Of course, Gigi and Khai weren’t the only mother-daughter duo to kick off 2023 in style.