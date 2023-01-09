Jeremy Renner pays tribute to his ICU medical team

Jeremy Renner is giving a special shoutout to the hospital workers treating him after his accident.

Almost a week after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day, he shared on his Instagram Stories a new photo of himself in his hospital bed, this time surrounded by medical staff. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he captioned the post, which he published Jan. 6, a day before his 52nd birthday.

On Jan. 1, Renner was run over by a snowplow at his property in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and underwent surgery. Two days later, the Hawkeye star spoke out for the first time about his accident and sharing a first photo from the ICU.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote alongside a selfie. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

On Jan 5., Renner shared another update from the hospital. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, the star-wearing a hospital gown, shower cap and oxygen mask-and his sister laugh together in the ICU as she massages his head, as their mom watches. He jokes that it is his “first shower in definitely week,” adding, “Gross.”

“ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS,” Renner captioned the video. “Thank you mama…Thank you sister…Thank you all for you…For your love.”

On Twitter, he wrote, “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”