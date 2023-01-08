KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said there is a historical relation between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Balochistan with the former always struggling hard for the rights of the latter.

He was speaking to important political figures of Balochistan, who joined PPP after meeting him here on Sunday. Those, who joined PPP included former federal minister Sardar Fateh Mohammed Husni, former provincial ministers Nawabzada Gazin Marri and Tahir Mahmood, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Mir Farid Raisani, Mir Abdullah Rahaija, and Mir Allah Bux Rind.

Congratulating the newly-joined party members, Asif Zardari said that PPP was the strongest actor in the politics of Balochistan, and it would never compromise on the rights of the people of Balochistan.

On January 1, a number of leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) joined the PPP, parting ways with the ruling party in the province.