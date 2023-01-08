IUB new building to help boost teaching and research

Dean Faculty of Computing the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Hussain Tahir has said that the completion of the new building of the faculty and the provision of the state of the art classrooms and laboratories has given the university a prominent position in teaching and research in information technology.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob is highly interested in education and research in the field of information technology. Under his patronage and guidance, a new faculty building was constructed as well as a large number of PhD qualified teachers were appointed.

He said that there are immense opportunities for IT graduates in the national and international market in employment and entrepreneurship. Due to the excellent quality of IT education at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the International Consortium for Artificial Intelligence has made the Islamia University of Bahawalpur part of its exclusive panel for worldwide employment.

He said that the admissions for spring admissions are currently going on. The Faculty of Computing is providing admissions in BS Computer Science, BS Information System, BS Information Technology, BS Software Engineering, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Information Security, BS Data Science and BS Statistics.

These latest programs are in tune with the needs of the global IT market and are the best opportunity for the students to have a bright future. Applications for admissions can be submitted on the university website eportal.iub.edu.pk.