IMF team to visit Pakistan soon, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that an IMF group will visit Pakistan soon for talks aimed at alleviating the country’s economic crises.

Shehbaz Sharif stated in a Saturday tweet that during a phone discussion with IMF Managing Director Ms Kristalina Georgieva on Friday, he informed her of Pakistan’s determination to finish the terms of the IMF’s loan programme.

The prime minister further said: “I also explained Pakistan’s economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods.”

Shehbaz said an IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon.

IMF reiterates commitment to help Pakistan

IMF Managing Director Ms Kristalina Georgieva called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the telephone on Friday and reiterated her commitment to helping Pakistan in the difficult period.

She also expressed her deep sympathy and concern for the human and material losses due to the recent floods.

The prime minister thanked the IMF Managing Director for her concern about the fallout of the floods and extended an invitation to the IMF chief to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

The IMF Managing Director thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation, but stated that due to IMF Board meetings on Monday and Tuesday, she would only be able to attend remotely.

The prime minister assured the IMF chief that Pakistan is dedicated to finishing the ongoing IMF loan programme and thanked Ms Kristalina Georgieva for her knowledge and empathy of Pakistan’s issues.