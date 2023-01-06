ECP summons Imran Khan on Jan 11

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it on January 11 in a case which seeks to remove him from the party’s chairmanshhip.

The commission sent the notice to Imran’s listed address of Bani Gala in Islamabad and directed him to appear before it next Wednesday at 10am or send a lawyer to represent him. The ECP said Imran Khan should clarify his position. The notification gave references of the ECP and Supreme Court verdicts. The ECP said the former prime minister was disqualified for misstatement regarding his assets.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the Election Commission of Pakistan from proceeding to strip Imran Khan of his position as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference. A high court bench issued the order a day after the PTI chief filed a petition against the ECP’s proceedings. He argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding that the ECP issued him the notice “illegally”. The petition maintained that the proceedings were launched against him illegally as Mr Khan had declared his assets before the ECP. It requested the LHC to suspend the ECP notice sent to Imran Khan as well as stop it from taking further action before the final verdict.