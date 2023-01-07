UMT shaping future of the country: Virk

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Law and Policy organized a seminar on “Efficiency of Legislative Process in Pakistan” in which the Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Khurram Shahzad Virk addressed the audience.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Director School of Law and Policy Dr. Kashif Imran Zaidi, faculty, staff and students participated in the seminar.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza welcomed Mr. Khurram Shehzad Virk at UMT and said that organizing such events for students is very important for their learning. All schools of UMT are producing the best leaders in various departments including law, he added. He stressed that students should work hard so that their own and their parents’ hard work pays off. Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the students on getting quality education in Pakistan’s number 1 private university UMT.

Provincial Minister for Legislation and Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Khurram Shehzad Virk while addressing the seminar said that students should always think positively and work hard with honesty in order to succeed. The provincial minister said that a country develops when there is a rule of law and the major decline of Pakistan is the lack of a rule of law. Pakistan’s biggest leader Imran Khan was attacked but FIR could not be registered because rule of law does not exist in our country, he highlighted. Mr. Khurram also advised students to play a key role in the development of our country as they are the bright future of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza along with Director SLP Dr. Kashif Zaidi presented an honorary souvenir to the Provincial Minister for Law Khurram Shehzad Virk.