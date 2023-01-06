Govt approves 205 police jobs for Gujrat

The Punjab government has approved another 205 jobs in the Gujrat police.

The 205 seats of BS-1 to BS-19 have been created for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Traffic, Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP), and Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB).

As many as 77 seats from constable to SSP have been approved for the Gujrat Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), 60 seats from Grade 1 to Grade 18 pots for Special Branch, 21 seats of constable to SP for IAB, 15 jobs from constable to SP for PHP and 32 vacancies from grade 1 to grade 19 for traffic have been approved for Gujrat Division.

After the approval of the provincial government, AIG Finance issued the notification in this regard.