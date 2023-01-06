All records of flour prices were broken as a 20 kg bag of flour reached Rs3,000 for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Flour prices in Pakistan hit all-time high.

The citizens of Karachi are forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country.

As per the report of the Bureau of Statistics, flour is being sold for up to Rs150 per kilogram in Karachi as a 20 kg bag of flour has become more expensive by Rs400 in a recent week in Karachi.

The statistics of the government showed that a 20 kg bag of flour in Hyderabad reached Rs2,880, Quetta Rs2,700, Sukkur Rs2,700, and Peshawar Rs2,650.

The price of a bag of flour in Khuzdar is up to Rs2,400 and in Larkana Rs2,600 per kg.

A bag of flour is up to Rs1,295 in all major cities of Punjab including Lahore and Islamabad.