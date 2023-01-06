Pakistan, India in same group for Men’s Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group for this year’s Men’s ODI Asia Cup in September. Asia Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah confirmed on Thursday that the tournament will take place later this year and the two rivals would be in the same group along with a qualifying team. “This signals our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights,” Shah said on Twitter while announcing the ACC cricket calendars for 2023 and 2024. “With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket.” There was no confirmation regarding where the tournament would take place. While Pakistan has the hosting rights of Asia Cup, the ACC President had earlier stated that India will not be traveling to Pakistan. Shah, who is also Secretary BCCI, last year demanded that Asia Cup should be moved to a “neutral venue.” Pakistan and India, one of the biggest cricket rivalries in the world, only face each other in international tournaments and do not play any bilateral cricket due to hostile political relations between the two countries.