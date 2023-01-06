Characters of anti-national conspiracy being exposed: Cheema

With each passing day, the characters of the nefarious conspiracy against the nation are being exposed. The mind-boggling revelations of the JIT have made the nation apprehensive and 220 million Pakistanis are demanding justice in this matter. After the failure of this conspiracy, there is another plot to take the most popular national leader out of the political arena. Consider this as a warning that if there are any more conspiracies against the chairman of PTI, or if there is an attempt to arrest him, people will come out from every corner of the country and the world will forget all the revolutions and resistance of the past.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement issued on Thursday.

It is a serious situation that a national leader is attacked within the confines of a DPO, and instead of being bothered, or taking any responsibility, the police officers make a propaganda video and send it to some specific journalists, she added. Musarat Cheema deplored that earlier the statements of the accused, who attacked a national leader, were broadcast on the official TV channel and, now, the press conference of his lawyer was also aired on the official channel.

Earlier, a few journalists were facilitating this crime, now, the state-run tv channel is doing so. It is not hidden who is behind all this, she maintained and added that the more the truth is hidden, the more the killers are exposing themselves.

Expressing her reaction to the early closure of markets, Musarat Cheema said that the first result of Kh. Asif’s presser has been revealed by the business community of Lahore. The PML-N was considered to be a party of businessmen, but now, it has been rejected from there as well. Imposter Dar was imposed despite the money laundering and corruption of trillions of rupees, by giving an NRO and this brought Pakistan to the brink of bankruptcy within a few months, she regretted and added that Maryam Safdar first went to London to undergo an unknown ‘surgery’ and, now, she is going to Switzerland to undergo another ‘surgery.’

We know which ‘surgeries’ and bank accounts Switzerland is famous for. This family of fugitives consider Pakistan as their fiefdom, but to date, they have not been able to be sincere with this homeland, she lamented. For the past 40 years, overbearing pride has become an identity of this family due to the impetuous enjoyment of power and authority. Now, whenever the elections are held, the people will bring them back to the ground, she concluded.