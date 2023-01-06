Poor healthcare system

Pakistan has struggled with a deficient health infrastructure and the healthcare system. A small number of healthcare specialists, healthcare facilities, and medical supplies support the country’s population of nearly 220 million people. As a result, the quality of healthcare services offered to the public is significantly lower than in other countries. Access to essential healthcare services is limited in rural locations. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than half of Pakistan’s population lacks access to basic healthcare services. This lack of access contributes to high mortality and morbidity rates among children under the age of five, pregnant women, and individuals over the age of 65. Furthermore, there are few hospitals and clinics in rural areas, which frequently lack essential medical equipment and drugs.

The quality of care delivered by healthcare professionals is also affected by a lack of suitable health infrastructure. Because of insufficient training at medical colleges, many doctors in Pakistan are underqualified or have little experience providing high-quality medical services. Furthermore, a considerable number of doctors leave the country each year for better opportunities overseas, causing additional shortages in local healthcare institutions. The failure of the government to invest in enhancing the current health infrastructure has had disastrous effects for the people of Pakistan.

The expense of healthcare services is above what most people can pay, leaving many people with no alternative except to seek medical assistance from skilled practitioners. As a result, diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and polio have increased, which could have been avoided if the government had taken effective preventive steps such as constructing safe water systems and giving immunisation against these diseases.

To improve its public health system, Pakistan requires increased investment from both the federal and provincial governments in both strengthening existing infrastructure and recruiting more qualified personnel capable of providing dependable healthcare services at all levels of the country’s public health system. Moreover, there should be a stronger focus on preventive measures such as improved sanitation systems and immunization campaigns so that illnesses can be avoided before they become widespread epidemics throughout the country.

Overall, it is clear that Pakistan’s poor health infrastructure requires urgent attention if it wants to improve its public healthcare system significantly and reduce its mortality rate due to preventable diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and polio, among others. It is important that both the federal and provincial governments prioritize investing in their existing public health infrastructures so that all citizens have access to adequate healthcare services regardless of their economic status or geographical location within Pakistan. *