Gold prices dip by Rs 5,200 to Rs.183,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 5,200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 183,400 against its sale at Rs188,600, the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 4,458 and was sold at Rs 157,236 against Rs161,694, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 144,133 against its sale at Rs148,220, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 30 to Rs. 2,130 whereas that of 10 grams declined by Rs. 17.14 to Rs. 1826.13. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 14 and was sold at US$ 1848 against its sale at US$ 1862, the association reported.