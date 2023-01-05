Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo brings exciting opportunities to #SavetheFuture

The future is tech. With each passing year, technology’s role is going to expand to more and more fields, further cementing its role in the economic growth of countries. Given this integral connection, platforms like the Future Fest are a driving force in building a strong foundation for the tech-oriented future of Pakistan.

Future Fest is Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo event that has become a key event on the calendar of everyone who has even the slightest tech bug. This year it is taking place on January 6,7, and 8 at Expo Center Lahore.

Dedicated to using technology to pave the way for the future of Pakistan, Future Fest 2023 is a 3-day event, which will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries including entrepreneurs, decision-makers, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators who will meet to discuss the most important aspects of the world today and how technology can play a positive role – all premised on the theme of #SaveTheFuture. This year the event will host over 50,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 500 startups and 300 international speakers from over 30 countries.

This year, for the first time, Future Fest is hosting a historic delegation of venture capitalists and startups from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, looking to create partnerships and investments in Pakistan – indeed a great meeting of talent and resources. Engagements arising from this visiting delegation are likely to prove not only to be a boost to Pakistan’s digital economy but also a shared learning experience between professionals from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi tech ecosystem is growing very fast. In Pakistan, we have the talent and startups that can support this growth. At Future Fest, we are proud to be the catalyst for this partnership and to provide a platform for greater collaboration and growth and indeed a new dimension to what is an already historic relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.,” said Arzish Azam, CEO of Future Fest / Ejad Labs.

The delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists includes Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Merak Capital, Misk Foundation, Tracking.me, Diggipacks, Khwarizmi Ventures, Derayah Financial, ILSA Interactive, Takadao, and senior representatives from Digital Enablement Partner, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Invest Saudi.

“The digital economy, powered by innovation and technology, has recently, grown at an unprecedented rate, now becoming the backbone of our societies. The Digital Cooperation Organization being multilaterally focused on achieving digital prosperity for all by empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, is leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a founding member state of the DCO and with its thought leadership and through opportunities like enabling Future Fest, we at DCO are strengthening the already solid relationship we have with Pakistan to bring prosperity to us all.” Said Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).”

At Daily Times, we caught up with Emran Akhtar, former advisor to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan who initiated and spearheaded Pakistan’s joining of the Digital Cooperation as a founder member.

“When Pakistan joined the Digital Cooperation Organization in November 2020, our vision was to continue opening new avenues for greater economic diplomacy for the country; in this case, building Pakistan’s digital economy and leadership within a multilateral ecosystem. At a time when the global digital economy is worth more than $14.5 trillion (in 2021) and is set to expand even further, DCO and Pakistan’s integral part in it is significant. I am delighted by Future Fest and DCO’s partnership as it stands as a great realization of the strength of our economic diplomacy initiative between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the conference hosting a historic delegation of Saudi startups & venture capitalists who will meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment.”

Sessions to look forward to at Future Fest include; masterclasses bringing the ultimate learning opportunity to learn from top industry leaders, 70+ companies will be showcasing their innovative services and businesses, exciting curated performances including Storytelling via Tabla: Classical Musician: Kaleem Raza & Zain Rashid and VFX in Pakistan: From scratch to the success of Maula Jutt – a live projection experience.

An additional highlight of the Future Fest 2023 is an exclusive curated experiential session, ‘To Infinity & Beyond’, by Gabe Gabrielle, a former NASA engineer.”

Not to miss is the metaverse art experience titled HUM which will showcase a range of media, including digital art, moving images, and installations. It aims to explore the evolving landscape of the art world, particularly the use of new media such as NFTs, Web3, and the Metaverse, and the impact they have on how art is created, exhibited, and collected.

The provincial government of Punjab has collaborated with Future Fest to ensure the provision of a secure venue for the 3-day event. And the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has also joined as an official partner of the Future Fest 2023 through an MOU between PITB DG e-Gov Sajid Latif and CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam.

