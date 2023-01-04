First solo show of Nazir Ahmad Hunazi held

LINE GREEN Visual Art Space based in Islamabad, inaugurated the opening of Nazir Ahmed Hunzai’s first Solo Show titled ‘The Other Cells’ curated by Alina Akbar, on the 10th of December 2022. The show continues till the 18th of December 2022.

Nazir Ahmed Hunzai is a visual artist from Altit Hunza, Pakistan. He majored in sculpture and graduated in 2012 from National College of Arts, Rawalpindi. He has exhibited widely international and locally. Currently his is a faculty member tutoring Sculpture and Drawing at the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi, and runs his own studio practice experimenting with diverse mediums.

For this Solo Show, Hunzai intended to depict the collaboration of conflict and convergence between industrial organisms and organic beings. Wielding a broad knowledge of sculpture and drawing, Nazir creates images and forms in which divergent references evolve, morph and coexist. By harnessing the humanistic peculiarities and industrial resonance of found objects, he transforms his visuals into something rich, strange and evocative.

The new body of work on view includes drawings and sculptural installations integrating hybrid of forms, morphology in beings, play of texture and tactility, with a blend of realism.

With a masterful skill and command over the medium, he has generated a thought provoking, sensorial unpredictability throughout his body of work. Ranging from fiber glass, thermapore, concrete, resin, silicon and found objects, he has successfully tricked the viewer into believing the originality of medium and their impressions casted in white cement concrete etc. This created curiosity and challenge for preconceived notions about the objects around us.