Sindh being ruined by Zardari mafia: Cheema

Foreign Minister has devoured Rs. 2 billion of the people on his foreign tours adding that Bilawal Bhutto’s last nine months expenditures exceeds the expenditures of Imran Khan’s tenure of past three and a half years. The incumbent rules instead of reducing their expenditure are demanding a sacrifice from the poverty-ridden and downtrodden nation. Asif Ali Zardari is trying to buy the loyalties of Punjab MPAs from the flood financial assistance amount. It is destined in the luck of PDM to sell the country and the drainage system of Sindh has been ruined by Zardari mafia by making construction on the state lands. PTI members are not for sale and the whole PDM is riding on a single track which has lost its credibility among the masses.

Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema expressed these views while addressing the women conference being held under the auspices of OPC Punjab. She stated that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission is playing a role of a bridge between the people and government institutions which is also providing an assistance to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing abroad at the earliest. The regime change operation discloses the reality of the imported government before the masses and gave an advantage to PTI. Imran Khan sacrificed his government for the masses and only thinks for Pakistan. PTI is working for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan is undergoing a difficult time presently. There is an acute energy crisis in the country and the federal government instead of slashing their extravagance are putting an additional burden on the masses. If the hotels are closed at 8’o close than how come the owners can pay salaries to the workers. The economy will become further sluggish with the prevalence of energy crisis in the country. She said that the overseas Pakistanis are conscientious people and are fully aware about the corruption and misdeeds of the imported government. Imran Khan is the focal point and the most important personality in the Pakistanis politics at present. PTI is determined to confront internal and external enemies and will defeat all corrupt forces. Musarat Jamshed Cheema in her message on twitter stated that the imported gang made the biggest cabinet in the history of Pakistan adding that the ministers go abroad on foreign tours every passing day. She stated that the incumbent inept gang should quit the government as soon as possible. Every passing day announcements are being made about price-hike along with putting additional restrictions on the masses. Austerity lectures are given to the masses by a host of ministers in the press conferences. The corrupt gang is ruining the economy of the country and are in fact strengthening their businesses.