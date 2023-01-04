Salmaan Taseer stands tall

“Every year, January 4 comes as a haunting reminder of how we failed Shaheed Salmaan Taseer and the vision of our founding father that he used to fiercely champion. Truly, an unforgettable man, both when he lived and now, as a memory. The regressive forces of extremism might have tried to the best of their capacity but Taseer-as a courageous lifestyle, as a determination to jump to defend the vulnerable and an aspiration to struggle for a better, more tolerant Pakistan- stood tall yesterday and would remain so, tomorrow.”