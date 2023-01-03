Fatima Jinnah University students exhibit their artworks at Alhamra

A group exhibition, “Untitled,” from Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi students, held at Alhamra Arts Gallary, the Mall. The eminent artist Ustad Bashir Ahmed along with Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, inaugurated the exhibition. On this occasion, Ustad Bashir Ahmed congratulated the young artists on the exhibition’s success. He said that our young generation would make a name for themselves in the future and play a positive role in this country’s welfare. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi saw the artworks, appreciated all the artists for their hard work and said that they had expressed their skills very impressively. Zulfi added that Alhamra provides opportunities to artists from every corner of the country to showcase their talent. A large number of people attended the exhibition. The exhibition titled “Untitled” will continue until January 7, 2023.