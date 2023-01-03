No need to panic on new variant of Covid-19: expert

A high level meeting of Technical Working Group was held at Directorate General Health Services,Lahore to review the emergent situation in connection with surfacing of new variant of COVID-19. Director HQ, Dr. Sohail Ashraf Rana chaired that meeting wherein Prof Brig Waheed ul Zaman, Prof Dr Javed Hayat, Associate Prof Dr Somia Iqtadar, Dr Jamshaid from WHO, Dr Saeed Health Advisor, and lead experts were also present.

The experts exchanged that so far no case of new COVID-19 variant was registered in Pakistan. The TWG believed that the new sub-variant of Omicron can be easily tested and managed as per previous guidelines. It was pointed out that Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapid in transmission but mild in disease. It was noted with satisfaction that the available vaccine for this new sub-variant of Omicron was as effective as it was for the previous variants. It was opined that the persons, especially high risk groups like senior citizens, care providers and international travelers should get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine which is easily available at Vaccination Centers. The TWG suggested that precautions like hand washing, use of mask in case of cough symptoms and avoiding going into crowded places would suffice to curtail transmission of this disease.

The TWG exchanged that the government functionaries were fully aware of their roles and responsibilities and all SOPs were being observed with respect to monitoring and surveillance of the cases. It was further shared that the government was fully prepared to counter any emergency situation. Complete vigilance is being observed at all entry points of the countries besides special monitoring was being carried out of the passengers coming from China. The TWG recommended enhanced surveillance and monitoring of all symptomatic cases especially the patients with severe and acute respiratory infections.

The TWG urged the masses to avoid believing in rumors and fake news being shared on social media platforms and keep observing precautionary measures.