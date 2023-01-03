Daily Times

Covid-19 alert: One of dominant coronavirus strains in China XBB found in Pak

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and Aga Khan University (AKU) have confirmed the presence of XBB, sub-variant of Omicron variant and one of three dominant strains of Covid-19 in China, in the country through genome sequencing.

According to the reports, Sindh Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi.

Karachi has detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, XBB and XBB-1, the health department said in a statement.

However, they confirmed that the South Asian country was still safe from the highly infectious variant – BF.

Earlier today, the National Institute of Health (NIH) denied all reports regarding the presence of new variants of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 15 people were tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

 

