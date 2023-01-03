Efforts to be made to maintain coalition with MQM: Kundi

Adviser to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the coalition parties would sit with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to resolve the issues through mutual discussion. Talking to a private media channel, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the difference of opinion was not a new thing in coalition governments, MQM-P grievances would be addressed. Faisal Karim Kundi further said, “The census process will be completed in April. If any party, including MQM-P had objections on census, government will try to resolve it.”Earlier, the MQM-Pakistan expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.