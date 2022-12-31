Criminal escapes from police custody

A criminal allegedly involved in heinous crimes escaped from the Lundianwala, Faisalabad police custody on Saturday. The city police officer Khalid Mehmood suspended the SHO and Moharrar over their negligence and launched a probe into the issue. Reports said that police took Saifullah of hak 570-GB into custody and the Moharrar kept him in a room rather putting him behind the bars. The accused was involved in cases of dacoity, theft, narcotics and other crimes of heinous nature. The CPO Faisalabad suspended Muharr Farooq and locked him up in the police station. Police spokesman said that CPO took notice of the incident and suspended the negligent policemen including SHO Ishfaq Bajwa. He said a team led by SP Jaranwala formed to arrest the fugitive and raids were being conducted in different areas.