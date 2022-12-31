PSX stays bullish, gains 673 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a continued bullish trend on Friday, gaining 673.09 points, with a positive change of 1.69 percent, closing at 40,420.45 against 39,747.36 points on the previous day. A total of 284,512,885 shares were traded during the day as compared to 227,788,151 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.960 billion against Rs 7.037 billion on the last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 211 of them recorded gains and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 69,807,500 shares at Rs 2.70 per share, Pak Petroleum with 11,900,894 shares at Rs 68.14 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 11,760,099 shares at Rs 1.17 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 605.35 per share price, closing at Rs9100.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 116.23 rise in its per share price to Rs1666.21. Premium Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 41.05 per share closing at Rs 516.00, followed by Thal Ind. Corp with Rs 20.50 decline to close at Rs 263.00.