Sushmita Sen sends sweet video message to Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, Pakistan’s phenomenal actress, received a special video message from Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen, wishing the ‘Mom’ actress success in her career.

It all started when Muhamad Aly Syed, Sajal Aly’s younger brother, ran into former Indian Miss Universe, whom Aly remembered having a crush on and who he had looked up to for marriage as a child.

At Aly’s request, the actress went on to record a video message in which she showered love and well wishes.

She said: Hi Janeman! Sushmita here. You have the sweetest brother, who by the way insisted that a photograph was not enough,” she can be heard saying in the brief clip shot by Sajal’s brother.

“I wish you all the best, and you are an amazing actor. Keep growing and may peace be always with you,” she added and ended the clip with a flying kiss.

Have a look at the video to see the cross-border love for Sajal:

Despite the adversarial relationship of Pakistan and India, the celebrities on both sides favor love and peace over rhetoric critical of Pakistan.