‘Pathaan’ — censor board demands changes before release

Amid the row around the song ‘Besharam Rang’, the censor board of India has demanded several modifications in ‘Pathaan’ before the release.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ have been asked by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to implement several changes in the film and re-submit for approval before the release.

“Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” said Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of CBFC, in his official statement.

Furthermore, the statement read, “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

About ‘Pathaan’, the action thriller flick is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The teaser released last month introduced SRK as the titular lead in a deadly avatar, alongside film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick. John Abraham was glimpsed as what seemed like a nemesis to Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial ‘Pathaan’ will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.