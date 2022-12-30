COVID, Again

The last couple of months saw many countries shelve pandemic-control measures and get on with their lives as if the horrific chaos of 2020 never happened. But with the deadly pathogen ripping through China and numbers rising all over the world, the end of the dark, dreary tunnel is still not in sight.

After religiously following whatever new preventive measures hit the market for three long years, to know that the unwelcome guest is here to stay is nothing short of an announced death sentence. That many in the first world are still dealing with the adverse hits upon the performance of their healthcare systems as well as the fallout from economic lockdowns speaks volumes about the perilous balance in which Pakistan hangs.

Sounding an alarm over the explosion of cases in the wake of Beijing’s about-turn on its zero-COVID policy, the National Institute of Health has already thrown its hands up in the air. The country is in no shape to brace yet another brush with an all-out breakdown. While we have already intensified screening at airports and Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel insists on the situation being “under complete control,” the state cannot dismiss the worrying signs.

In all previous strains, the number of cases has always started small; gradually picking up strength. And for all those arguing vaccinations, when combined with previously-acquired immunity, would make sure there are no hospitalisations, scientists have repeatedly remarked that no vaccination offers 100 per cent immunity. Therefore, no one can afford to put their legs up and enjoy a day in the sun.

Chances of infections spiralling out of hand are always present, which is something our crippled economy cannot afford at this point. Smart lockdowns may have worked in the past but for a country that does not know how to keep its coffers functional and pay off its dues, every single second of market activity counts.

What we need is a laser-like focus on renewing vaccination efforts, ensuring the provision of testing facilities and keeping the closets well-stocked for treatment options. No matter what the optimists may have proclaimed, now is not the time for complacency. *