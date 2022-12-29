‘Dil Ki Baat’ by Zeb Bangash, featuring Saad Sultan, releases

Zeb Bangash renowned Pakistani singer has just released a new song, ‘Dil Ki Baat,’ ft Saad Sultan and presented by 7Up.

A soulful new track which talks widely about love and expression of emotions is already receiving widespread acclaim and is sure to be a hit with listeners of all ages.

Featuring Bangash’s signature soulful vocals and emotionally charged lyrics, “Dil Ki Baat” is a harmonious and melodic song that perfectly captures the feeling of having something on your mind and heart that is difficult to express with your loved ones. With its relatable themes and catchy melodies, this song is sure to resonate with listeners and become a standout addition to Bangash’s growing body of work.

7up recently launched their new ad where the beautiful melody was part of the music score, which received loads of love and appreciation by the viewers following which the brand decided to launch a full song featuring Zeb Bangash and Saad Sultan.

On the launch of the song, Zeb expressed, “I had a wonderful time recording this song after working on the original ad. We were getting so many requests from the audience to convert the initial 40 seconds music into a full-fledged song. The song is so mesmerizing that it is contributing into this year shaddi season and being included and giving a vibe in this wholesome shaddi season. It definitely is very close to my heart and the team that I worked with was also phenomenal and helped me make this dream come true”.

So don’t miss out – be sure to check out ‘Dil Ki Baat’. This is one song that you won’t want to miss.