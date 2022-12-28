DSP, eight inspectors promoted

The Pakistan Railways Police officers who have been waiting for promotion for long have been promoted to the next ranks. In this regard, 1 DSP as SP and 08 Inspectors have been promoted as DSsP. This has been made possible due to the personal interest and initiative of the IG Railways Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan. This would go a long way in boosting the morale of the force and ensure effective administration.

DSP Niaz Ahmad, has been promoted to SP while those who have been promoted to the post of DSsP from Inspectors include Rafaqat Hayat Tarar, Syed Amir Hussain, Habib Ullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Naila Ashraf, Rana Arsalan and Javed Khan. It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector Naila Ashraf is a first ever lady officer who got promoted to the rank of DSP. This is in line with the vision of IG Railways Police for empowerment of female officers.

IG Railways said that departmental promotion is a reflection of honor as well as increase in responsibilities of an officer and expressed hope that after getting promotion, the officers will perform their duties better and gracefully.