Inter-Constituency Peshawar Zone Women Games conclude

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Peshawar Zone Women Games concluded in a colourful ceremony held here at Hayatabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and focal person of the Women Games Aysha Bano, MPA and Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Shagufta Malik, MPA Rabia Basri graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the opening and closing ceremonies.

Director Female Games, Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Finance Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director Development Salim Raza, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and international Karate coach Shah Faisal, Director Games Syed Jaffar Shah, players and large number of spectators were also present and enjoyed the colourful opening ceremony.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Hasina Khan of Charsadda, followed by as Naat presented by Inter-Provincial position holder, Mehraq Rehman, stunning band of Govt Girls High School Dolatpura, Charsadda and a thrilling PT Display of the kids of Middle School Tariqabad of District Charsadda turned the whole complexion into a melodious one. The kids of PT show enthralled the sitting spectators. It was excellent show and made a very unique formation and received thundering applause from the spectators.

Two teams from as many MPAs Rabia Basri and Shagufta Malik, and one team each from Khyber and Mohmand Districts competed in the Cricket and Badminton events before the team March Past led by national badminton player Tanzeela Khan (Peshawar) and Maria Khan of Orakzai District who recently passed the World Badminton Course Level-I.

In the competition, the cricket event was won by Shagubata Malik’s constituency after defeating MPA Rabia Basri team in the final by just two runs. Shagufta Malik team made 77 runs in the allotted six overs and in reply Rabia Basri team failed to chase the target and lost the match by just two runs in six overs.

In the badminton event Shagufta Malik team was beaten by Rabia Basri team in the final by 2-1. Players including Tanzeela, also played for Rabia Basri team and recorded victory in the final.

Trophies and other prizes were distributed among the winners. The winning teams will participate in the provincial level competitions in the second stage to be organized on January 3, 2022 at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar or Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.