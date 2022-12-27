Sanaullah wins Quaid-e-Azam Day cycle race

PESHAWAR: Sanaullah of Mardan won the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race of 28-km organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here at Northern Bypass on Tuesday. Mohsin Khan of Peshawar stood second while Umar Farooq of Mardan was third in the race. President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Peshawar Muhammad Ishaq was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed medals and cash prizes among the cyclists. President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, technical officials and other personalities were also present at the concluding ceremony. Around 40 cyclists from across the province participated in the race that started from Northern Bypass Peshawar. Sanaullah from Mardan finished with his clocked time 47.23 sec and won the gold medal, Mohsin Khan from Peshawar won the silver medal with his clock time 47.24sec while Umar Farooq from Mardan won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 47.25sec. Officials of 1122, Police, Traffic Police and Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.