Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s Letter from Heaven

My dearest son, Bilawal, As you, along with the people of Pakistan commemorate the 15th anniversary of my martyrdom, I smile from the heavens with pride and satisfaction as I see how my family, especially children, have taken forward my legacy of serving the people.

It has been 15 years since you entered the political limelight and assumed the charge of the country’s largest political party, Pakistan Peoples Party, and carried the weight of the dreams and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Since then, you, my son, have come a long way, while facing humongous challenges with fortitude and foresight.

2022 has been a tough year for Pakistan. The country is in the midst of an economic crisis, and political instability is rampant. But as the saying goes: real leaders are forged in crisis. You, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have emerged as a political heavyweight; making a legacy of your own, both domestically and internationally. This year has been a turning point in your political career.

Since assuming charge as the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan in April, you have reinvigorated the foreign policy of the country. In just eight months, you have made an indelible mark on the world stage. You have shown aptitude through your political maturity, foresightedness, patience, and understanding of the international political chess moves that have impressed your supporters and critics alike. For the people of Pakistan, you have truly emerged as a leader who has the capacity to take a stand for them on international platforms with your courage, conviction, and strength.

Your recent powerful candid remarks at the UN while responding to Indian terror allegations were reminiscent of the former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s historical address at the UNSC. You made the people of Pakistan proud while defending your country on the basis of historical facts and figures.

“To my dear ones I say, Worry not, Shed no tears, Bear no regrets, These days will pass, After night comes day, After sorrow comes joy, The daughters of the desert know, That Destiny, Cannot Chain, The dream of a people free…..” –Benazir Bhutto

I witnessed and cheered on your successes as Pakistan finally exited the Financial Action Task Force after four years, as a result of your hard work and dedication.

The way you have lobbied for the cause of the self-determination of the people of Kashmir and garnered international support, especially from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, is admirable. The statement by the OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha stating that the Muslim world stands with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, and calling for a peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute, is also a diplomatic victory of the people of Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The world once again saw your mettle as a diplomat and a global leader when you successfully lobbied for the establishment of the “Damage and Loss” Fund at the UN’s Climate Change Conference, COP-27 summit in Egypt. It is no secret that this year Pakistan suffered from devastating floods which ravaged 2/3rd of Pakistan, affecting more than 33 million people and has killed over 1,500 Pakistanis resulting in more than 30 billion dollars in damages. As Pakistan was the Chair of the G-77 plus China, the credit of this approval directly belongs to you. Even your critics and political opponents could not help but refer to this step as your achievement.

My son, your ancestors are proud of you, as being the only foreign minister in the history of the country who bears his own travel expenses and pays his own hotel bill while working for the country. As a responsible leader, you are aware that the poor people of Pakistan are facing a lot of economic hardships, and you do not want to burden the national exchequer with the expenses of your official visits. The maturity and level-headedness in your demeanour and actions have proven time and again that you are the true Bhutto scion and the leader of the people.

Since assuming office, you have advocated the case for trade and diplomatic engagement with other countries. Your presence and speeches at the various international forums have exhibited passion and commitment toward the people of Pakistan, as well as showcased effective communication with clarity of thoughts in your words and media engagements. Undoubtedly, you have invoked a breath of fresh air into the stale corridors of the foreign office which has been missing for a long time.

Of course, all of this would not have been possible without the vision, support and foresightedness of former president Asif Ali Zardari. I am proud of your father Asif Ali Zardari who had to play both parts of being a mother and a father and has managed this responsibility diligently. The way he has politically groomed and enabled you to make your own mark as a political leader and an international diplomat is highly impressive, to say the least.

Your father has been your guiding light, but your sisters have been your backbone in your political journey. I am proud of how my family, especially my children have forged their own paths, and have established themselves in their lives and professions.

I feel delighted to see Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari carrying forward my legacy by making her mark in the field of education and other welfare work as a philanthropist. She is truly her mother’s daughter. The way she has managed her personal and professional life is inspiring for other girls and women in the country. I send blessings to my grandchildren Mir Hakim and Mir Sijawal as they grow bigger and stronger every day.

Similarly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has established herself as a defender of human rights, a political activist, and a health advocate in the country. Following my legacy of ensuring a polio-free Pakistan, she became the UN’s Ambassador for polio eradication.

It is reassuring that these dynamic, enterprising, and diligent young leaders have taken on their mother’s unfinished tasks and will hopefully continue down the path envisioned and forged by her.

Great leaders are said to inspire greatness in others, by envisioning and creating policy directions that will bear fruits for generations. Bilawal, you are the torchbearer of the Bhutto Legacy. The onus of responsibility lies upon your young shoulders as you carry forward the arduous struggle for democracy, fundamental rights, and constitutional supremacy while following your mother and grandfather’s footsteps. May Allah always be with you.

With love, Benazir Bhutto

The writer is Patron in Chief of a non-partisan think tank; the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) and a prominent politician, academician and practitioner in the areas of regional, international defence and strategic studies. She tweets @SeharKamran