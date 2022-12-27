Arrangements for Benazir Bhutto’s 15th death anniversary finalised

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 15th death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson of the Party and former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto that falls today (Tuesday) in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Proceedings of the anniversary will start at 1.00pm, there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting the life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir. Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of the mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon.

Caravans of workers and leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Monday evening told media that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 8,200 police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and Three hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana told that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities. Aerial surveillance at the surrounding to monitor the activities, besides 500 CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watch towers, 80 walk-through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be set up, to be monitored by the high officials of Sindh Police.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 40 fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and 50 1122 ambulance services will serve the public.