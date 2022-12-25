Mob lynches suspected robber in Karachi

A mob lynched a suspected robber and injured another during a failed robbery bid in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Saturday night, police said. Pakistan Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Riaz Ahmed Bhutto told media that two suspects snatched cash from a shop at Islam Chowk in Orangi Town Sector 11. He added that a mob gathered outside the shop when the robbery was taking place. The police official said one suspect attempted to escape on a motorcycle after opening fire, while another unarmed suspect was caught by the mob who subjected him to a severe beating. He said the mob was able to nab the fleeing suspect and beat him too. The police official said both injured suspects were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one, identified as 30-year-old Ahmed, was pronounced dead on arrival, while his alleged accomplice, identified as 22-year-old Zubair Rauf, was admitted for treatment. The police official said the police recovered a pistol and a motorbike from the suspects’ possession, adding that the bike was “snatched from Gulshan-i-Iqbal recently. Street crimes have been on the rise in the provincial metropolis on which the citizens have expressed grave concerns.