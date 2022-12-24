Hypocrisy Peaks in the Season of Giving

It is the season of giving amongst those practising the Christian faith around the world. Many go above and beyond their means to buy gifts for their loved ones. It is an expression of affection, care and gratitude shared with family and friends. This holiday season celebrates Christmas and ushers in New Year. There is a festive mood all around where all faiths share the feelings of goodwill generated by this occasion.

When we shift our focus to Pakistan, it is like taking a cold shower in icy weather. It has a sobering effect. The elite rejoices and celebrates this season to the fullest, wildly aping the West. They find any reason to display their wealth. Their means of acquisition are rarely questioned. Respectability amongst them is based on how rich you are and not on strength of character. Morality and value system are restricted to the middle class and below.

The gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening. The wealthy are getting more arrogant and the masses are more bitter with each passing day. It is creating a schism in society that will hound us as we degenerate. This slippery slope could lead to anarchy. I am no astrologer; rather a realist who can read the writings on the wall. Inflation has already made life unlivable for the teeming masses. There will be a steep rise in prices as this bumbling, clueless, self-serving regime continues to commit enormous mistakes. The latest is their failure to clear soybeans and other ingredients for poultry feed and the food industry. Medicine prices are going to shoot through the roof as their raw materials are held up at the port preventing manufacturers’ production.

Masses have seen through their facades and are ready to punish them at the ballot box.

This coterie of corrupt politicians in power has done nothing to stem the rot. They are unabashed in their cravings to cling to power; the country can go to hell. Their entire energies are focused to prevent IK from exercising his constitutional rights to disband provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP. Zardari is in full swing using his expertise to bribe and cajole MPAs to defect. PDM’s hatchet man Rana Sana is hell-bent to to create roadblocks for this process. Their ultimate fears are facing the electorate. Masses have seen through their facades and are ready to punish them at the ballot box.

In all the din and noise to prevent the dissolution of provincial assemblies does any quarter ever stop to consider the real issues confronting the nation? The country is in serious peril. Identifying a few of them is a reality check of how disastrously misplaced are our priorities.

The biggest time bomb ticking for the nation is the population explosion. We are breeding like rabbits. Our resources are limited and pressure is increasing by the day. The economy is headed for a bust. Default is around the corner. Environmental degradation leading to severe climate changes, flooding and other hazards are left unattended. Agriculture production will drop drastically due to serious challenges. The failed education system, exploding unemployment, and healthcare and social welfare systems have broken down. Security threats are mounting by the day. The list goes on.

Yet those who wield the levers of power have failed to focus on any of these challenges. PDM, after destroying the accountability process and getting clean chits, have only one priority: how they can cling to power and de-fang IK-a clear and present danger for this mafia. A vicious barrage of fake audios of IK has been unleashed. False cases are being pursued to disqualify him.

A late-night order was made by Governor Punjab removing Pervez Ellahi as Chief Minister and disbanding his cabinet. Chief Secretary was coerced to issue this notification. It is a first in Pakistan’s constitutional history. An appointee removing a democratically elected CM is ridiculous and a blatant violation of the Constitution. The Governor is behaving like a dunce, dancing to the tune of his masters. Speaker Punjab Assembly refused to carry out an illogical and illegal order.

He expressed his inability to call a new session when one is already going on. It was to take up a no-confidence motion tabled by PDM. At the last moment, PDM withdrew their motion. Instead, the assembly session turned into a shouting match when the opposition created a ruckus. A motion tabled by the ruling party against de-notification was passed. PDM members retreated and staged a walkout.

CM Pervez Ellahi has moved Lahore High Court against this illegal notification. Proceedings have taken an unusual twist. The Honorable Judge is seeking an undertaking that if the order is undone CM will not dissolve the Punjab Assembly without getting a vote of confidence. CM Ellahi seems poised to take on this challenge. PTI and PML Q are poised for the final round.

In all this chaos, few things are clear. PDM will do anything and everything to run away from elections. They forced their Governor to issue an order and forced the Chief Secretary to issue a notification. At the same time, money bags are at work full time to undo PTI- PML Q majority.

We have to wait and see whether they can hold onto their members or the poison ivy will infect them.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.