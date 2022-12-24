PSX loses 169 points, closes at 39,669.2 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 169.13 points, a negative change of 0.42 percent, closing at 39,669.20 against 39,838.33 points on the previous day. A total of 132,633,704 shares were traded during the day as compared to 194,531,037 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.590 billion against Rs 5.486 billion on the last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 104 of them recorded gains and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hub Power Company with 8,316,311 shares at Rs 62.89 per share, Pak Petroleum with 6,853,755 shares at Rs 57.47 per share and Pak Refinery with 6,114,135 shares at Rs 12.63 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 68 per share price, closing at Rs1500, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs 27.10 rise in its per share price to Rs 669.38. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 511 per share closing at Rs 7400.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 385.10 decline to close at Rs 4865.