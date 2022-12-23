CM KP inaugurates Hayatabad Cricket Stadium

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed international standard Hayatabad Cricket Stadium which can now hold PSL-8 or any of the international cricket matches. Provincial Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Minister Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Minister Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan, Members Provincial Assembly, Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Project Director Col. Bakhtiar, Deputy Project Director Col. Akmal, Head NASPAK Saad, Deputy Manager NLC Talha, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Youth Irfan Ali, Director Sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah, PCB Representative for KP Region Babar Khan and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal and other important personalities including players were present. Hayatabad Cricket Stadium was completed in a period of one year under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC at a cost of Rs. 1 billion. All the facilities of international standard have been provided in the Stadium.