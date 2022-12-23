Gold price up by Rs 1850, reaches all-time high to Rs 180,650 per tola

With an increase of Rs 1850 in the price of 24 karats per tola, the gold rates reached an all-time high to Rs 180,650 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 178,800 on the last trading day. The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1586 to Rs 154,878 from Rs 153,292; whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 141,972 from Rs 140,518, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs 2100 whereas that of 10-gram silver went up by Rs 42.87 to Rs 6044.54. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1815 compared to its sale at $1,808, the association reported.