I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal showered love and praises wife Katrina Kaif in a recent interview with Filmfare. During the Interview, Vicky said, “Katrina’s always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. There are many things that make her special. “She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her because I’ve not seen anyone like that.” The duo recently marked their first wedding anniversary and shared unseen pictures with a heartwarming note. Vicky wrote: “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” Katrina too shared a special message for her husband and captioned it, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.” Vicky’s latest film Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It premiered on December 16, 2022.