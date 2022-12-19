BISP reaching poorest of poor in remote areas: Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said reaching out to the poorest segments in remote locations like erstwhile FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and other such areas is the topmost priority area for BISP cash assistance Kafalat programme. During a briefing to Parliamentarians from Ex-FATA at the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Kundi said that Parliamentarian’s role in identifying and mobilising the most deserving beneficiaries is of critical importance. They should actively participate in this important cause of social uplift of under-privileged families. Parliamentarians of erstwhile FATA districts which included Sajid Khan Toori, Mohsin Dawar, Moulana Abdul Shakoor and Maulana Muhammad Jamal Uddin attended the briefing. Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan was also present in the meeting. Director General NSER, Naveed Akbar and DG Cash Transfer Noor Rehman briefed the MNAs on the ongoing projects and coverage of BISP in Ex -FATA districts. Around 776,684 households have been surveyed through local teachers of those areas and 387,000 beneficiaries are eligible for cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme. The ex-FATA MNAs were informed that those households who are not surveyed can get themselves registered so that they can be included in the quarterly cash assistance of Rs7,000. The delegation was also briefed on Nashunama and Undergraduate Scholarship initiatives of the BISP.