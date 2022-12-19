Food group exports decrease 1% in five months of FY 2022-23

Food group exports from the country during first five months of current financial year (2022-23) witnessed about 1.03 percent decrease, where as imports increased by 1.63 percent as compared to the exports and imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, this year, exports of different food commodities were worth $1.927 billion as compared to $1.947 billion of same period of last year, whereas food commodities valuing $4.080 billion were imported as against the imports of $4.015 billion of the same period, last year. According the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the first five months of current financial year about 1.393 million metric tons of rice valuing $749.404 million were exported as against the exports of 1.585 metric tons valuing $826.508 million of the same period, last year. Meanwhile, about 71,659 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth of $185.922 million were exported as against the exports of 56,731 metric tons valuing $150.502 million of the same period, last year, whereas 34,340 metric tons of meat and meat products worth $161.310 million were exported as compared to the exports of 30,877 metric tons valuing $133.714 million of the same period, last year. On the other hand, imports of food commodities into the country, including milk, cream and food for infants grew by 11.37 percent and 17,889 metric tons of these products costing $64.155 million were imported as compared to the imports of 17,164 metric tons valuing $57.603 million of same period, last year. From July-November, 2022, about 1.009 million tons of wheat valuing $450.556 million were also imported to fulfill local needs as against the imports of 1.023 million tons worth $340.069 million of the corresponding period of last year. In the first five months of current financial year, the country spent $144.094 million on the import of soyabean oil and $1.334 billion on the import of palm oil respectively as compared the imports of $43.095 million and $1.527 billion of same period, last year.