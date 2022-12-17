Pakistan dismissed for 304 by England in 3rd Test

England dismissed Pakistan for 304 on day one of the third and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

In reply, England lost Zak Crawley in the very first over of the innings for a duck with Abrar Ahmed striking for Pakistan. At stumps, the visitors were 7-1 and trailed by 297 runs.

Earlier, England kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to keep Pakistan on the backfoot throughout the day.

Spinner Jack Leach bagged four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets.