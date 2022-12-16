‘Tere Bina Main Nahi’ — Sonya Hussyn inveils teaser

Actor Sonya Hussyn unveiled the first teaser of her new drama, ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, coming soon on ARY Digital.

On the photo and video sharing social application, Hussyn dropped the first look of her new serial with prolific actor Shehzad Sheikh and rising starlet Aiza Awan.

“Absolutely delighted to share my new project with ARY after such a long time,” she announced.

Hussyn described the drama serial as ‘a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises’.

“Just like my previous dramas, this one also discusses another important issue that is faced by almost every woman in Pakistan, that is, losing her identity in the process of making new relations in life,” the celebrity noted in the caption.

“Why does only a woman have to go through all these changes?”

Sonya Hussyn plays the character of Noor in the play with Sheikh essaying Murtaza. More details regarding the supporting cast and characters of the drama are yet to be unveiled.

Ali Masud Saeed has helmed the direction of the upcoming serial, while Maha Malik has written the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project. ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.