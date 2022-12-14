Sanam Jung and her husband’s vacation pictures go viral

Sanam Jung is a Pakistani TV personality and actress who is stunning and incredibly skilled.

She started off as a well-known VJ before switching to acting. Sanam has contributed to a number of popular TV shows, including Mere Humdam Mere Dost and Dil E Muztar. She has started presenting a programme for Bol Television. Fans are anxiously anticipating her new drama Piyar Mona, which is also generating headlines on social media.

Sanam Jung and her spouse Qassam have recently been residing in a stunning mansion in Houston, USA. Jung has been sharing sweet photos of her hubby on social media. She has shared a few images of herself and her hubby. The stunning home has also been exhibited by the actress. Alaya’s photos have also been posted by Sanam. The stunning Pakistani actress is unwinding with her adorably cute family.