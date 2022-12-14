Pakistani Nukes are Well-Guarded!

So if you think fake news items circumambulate mere institutional or personal affairs, you’re mistaken to the core. They now draw beads on national security issues, sometimes to the extent that they become bona fide doctrines.

For years, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals have been touted as the most vulnerable assets, especially under the cover of grey lines and the immature switching between dictatorial and democratic rules superimposed. Just like the other fake narratives being bruited out as authentic global scoops, the deceitful gen on Pakistani nukes is no exception. The problem, however, remains with the “induced” news wires. Neither do they get the treatment they deserve, nor does someone check authenticity bars. When the of lack ability to check on the veracity of content’s legitimacy is missing, red herrings go prevalent and rather become a norm.

As mentioned above, the alleged frail security of Pakistan’s atomic weapons is one such account advanced for to-be-fed-globally reasons. The propagandists hold back no punches. Pakistan’s ability to safeguard its nuclear assets was touted as disfigured and rather having tenuous shield measures. Provided a weak global outreach in terms of diplomatic networking, the country’s perceived disproportioned efforts to protect its arsenal have been heftily lambasted and herewith questioned. Even though Pakistan has been answering great to it, the flawed counter-narratives always seem to drive uphill while leaving ethical journalism either nose-diving or teetering on the brink.

Silence hatches conspiracy! Finally, the witch hunt halted as the veracity hit the deck. A renowned US think-tank put Pakistan atop India in its ability to take care of its nuclear assets with a more uncompromising and sturdy approach. It turned out to be a disclosure that raised many eyebrows in the room; however, some of them knew it was just a matter of truth taking time to surface!

According to the Nuclear Security Index’s assessment for 2020, Pakistan’s advances were a result of the adoption of new laws and offered “lasting security gains.”

This authentic study was conducted with due diligence and facts. The US study, titled Worldwide Nuclear Materials Security for 2020, probed into states holding weapons-usable nuclear materials and benchmarked Pakistan as the “most improved country” after increasing its overall score. The measures were strict and so were the standards upon which the stance, covers and approaches of republicans were gauged: “A state is solely responsible for guaranteeing the security of all nuclear and other radioactive materials, associated infrastructure, and activities that fall within its purview. This is known as the sine qua non of nuclear security. Therefore, a robust nuclear security regime goes much beyond its physical components. Pakistan, a de facto nuclear South Asian state since 1998, increased its score overall by seven points, climbing to position 19 overall in the 2020 NTI Index (beating India by a reasonable margin of 9 points).

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India’s nuclear arsenal contains between 90-110 nuclear warheads, whereas Pakistan is believed to possess between 100 and 120 nuclear bombs that can be delivered through land-based missiles and aircraft.

While the US non-proliferation watchdog Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) has suggested that advancement in international security has significantly slowed, Pakistan has been ranked as the most improved country in its overall score after it adopted “new on-site physical protection and cyber security regulations and improving insider threat protection measures.

Indeed, a well-earned recognition Pakistan achieved.

Pakistan, unwaveringly, is dedicated to advancing the goal of nuclear security and has taken the initiative to work with other nations to advance nuclear safety and security. It has made sure that all nuclear and radioactive materials, as well as any infrastructure connected to them, are safeguarded everywhere. Pakistan’s national legislative, regulatory, and administrative structure serves as the foundation for its nuclear security regime. It goes without saying that Pakistan has a sizable and well-developed nuclear infrastructure that has received systematic support from the US, Europe, and-most importantly-China.

From the horse’s mouth, Kahuta Research Laboratories achieved the ability to detonate a nuclear bomb using thoroughly enriched uranium as fissile material in 1984. A blessing in disguise or a perfect cushion, the Soviet-Afghan guerrilla warfare that lasted for nine years turned out to be a game changer for Pakistan, particularly the nuclear asset-building process. It was when Pakistan achieved a firm footing in nuclear asset development. Ever since Pakistan made it to the nuclear club, the conspirators have been active and they need to be stopped. The latest NTI Index has certainly put a leash on them.

The writer is a research-based analyst and communication specialist from Islamabad. He can be reached at mbilal.isbpk@gmail.com.