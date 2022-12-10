A New Beginning

President Arif Alvi has lately been checking all the boxes on the official checklist of his portfolio. From reminding all political parties to “grab the (unprecedented) opportunity” to work together and strengthen democracy to pleasantly walking the talk through his fruitful correspondence with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a bid to douse the raging fires, the President House seems intent on sending the right signals. It might have taken him well over four years to realise that by accepting the coveted position, he was expected by the constitution to act as a ceremonial head of state; not a mouthpiece of his political camp.

But now that Dr Alvi is all poised to set the record straight, all mainstream players should join his enthusiasm in availing a chance for change. Last month, his surprising support for the prime ministerial appointment of the country’s army chief without a hint of controversy highlighted how some (if not all) of the ruling elite might have begun to realise the unbelievably high stakes.

Games that best belong in a toddler’s sandbox might work out better in countries well established on the economic trajectory and faring ahead of the security and welfare curve. Sadly, Pakistan’s abysmal record on security, skyrocketing inflation numbers and the constant fight to evade the notorious default do not allow any breathing space for these childish games.

That early elections are being discussed in these high-profile meetings should be heralded as a much-needed thaw in the ice. Some flexibility can be seen in the government’s narrative by the likes of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and his (slight) inclination towards dialogue. If the opposition also agrees to sit on the deliberation table so that both sides can iron out the kinks in a peaceful manner in place of the usual extensive power shows; unparliamentary banter and the ever-so-famous waving of the menacing finger, Pakistan can finally get back to the largely ignored business of its existential crises. After all, we are in no position to run out the clock on this one. *