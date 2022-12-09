13th ArtBeat National Child Art Exhibition concludes in Lahore

The two-day exhibition of beautiful thematic art pieces created by young brilliant artists from all over Pakistan concluded at Zahoor ul Akhlaq Art Gallery, National College of Arts Lahore.

The exhibition received outstanding response from the visitors for two days at the same venue.

The exhibition was organized by The Little Art as final presentation of 13th annual National Child Art competition. The Little Art also hosted the prize distribution ceremony at the auditorium in National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.

Child winner’s artists who were selected to present their works at the prestigious Zahoor Ul Akhlaq Gallery at NCA, Lahore was awarded certificates and prizes by the honourable guests. Young artists got Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, cash prizes and Tablets. This year best performing schools and teachers also got prizes for their great participation. The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Prof.Dr. Murtaza Jafri, Vice Chancellor, National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore on wednesday evening. The guest of honours at the opening included Saman Rai, DG, Population Welfare Department, Israr Chishti, Fakha Ullah Tahir, Dr. Faisal Sajjad.

This year, 270 schools and 24 community organizations working in education sector from across the Pakistan has participated in the 13th ArtBeat. The Jury of this year 13th ArtBeat consisted Abdul Jabbar Gul, Sculptor, Karachi Ali Azmat, Shireen Bano Rizvi, Irfan Gul Dahri, Sajjad Akram, Shajia Azam.and Kiran Saleem. Director ArtBeat – National Child Art Competition Shoaib Iqbal thanked the jury and distinctive guests presented in the Exhibition. He said that basic aim of the National Child Art competition is to celebrate the creative brilliances of our kids by exhibiting their artwork in Galleries. The themes of 13th Art beat competition were 75 years of Pakistan, Child Labour and Dialogue. Young artists created a wide collection of unique art pieces.

Jury validated each art piece and select winners after tough process. Through this competition we are able to create space for future artists by displaying their artwork in prestigious galleries like Zahoor ul Akhlaq, PNCA and others.

He mentioned that Artbeat is in its 13th edition now. The project was initiated in 2012 with a vision to promote visual culture, understanding of issues among children and youth from their own perspective, celebrate children as artists and present children’s views as a point of discourse for adults and the community. In the past 12 years, nearly 100,000 children have participated as artists in ArtBeat.

The exhibition was curated show of over 116 artworks at the Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery in NCA. Child artists who were selected to present their works at the gallery exhibitions in Lahore was awarded certificates and prizes by the honourable guests. The Little Art is a non -profit organization working for promoting arts education and providing creative learning opportunities to children and young people in Pakistan.