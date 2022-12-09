Faysal Quraishi and Naveed Raza recreate ‘Lahore Da Pawa’

Showbiz A-lister Faysal Quraishi along with close friend-actor Naveed Raza recreated the viral catchphrase ‘Lahore da pawa, Akhtar lawa’.

The actor buddies, Quraishi and Raza have given their own spin to the viral catchphrase and action of now-internet sensation, Chaudhry Akhtar Lawa.

The video of their recreation was posted by the

‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ actor on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

The short clip, posted on the photo and video sharing application, sees the two at a gym as they mimicked the punching action of the OP and said “Lahore da pawa, Akhtar lawa, (Akhtar Lawa, the pillar of Lahore.)” The hilarious video was reshared by several entertainment pages on the gram and drew humorous reactions for both celebrities.

For the unversed, the politician and businessman from Lahore became a social media sensation overnight as his TikTok videos featuring his signature catchphrase and action were widely circulated across social sites.

According to the person, he does the phrase and motion combo in his videos to ‘feel energised and alive’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Faysal Quraishi is soon to be seen in ARY Digital’s upcoming serial ‘Hook’ alongside Saima Noor, Kinza Hashmi, Mariam Ansari, Hina Dilpazeer and others.

Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar have written the drama whereas Mohsin Mirza has helmed the direction.