Prisons Management in Pakistan

Prison management is a key pillar of the criminal justice system of any country. The efficacy of the criminal justice system is linked with effective prison governance. Crime prevention is a holistic project, which involves what we call the correctional process. Efficient prison management is a cornerstone of this correctional process.

The prison system of Pakistan is perceived to be overcrowded. According to World Prison Brief 2021, Pakistan has the 38th largest prison population in the world. There are 85670 prisoners, including pre-trial detainees and remand prisoners. Pakistani prisons have seen a meteoric rise in inmate population from 78,938 in 2000 to 85670 in 2022.

It is a fact that due to the overcrowded inmate population in Pakistani prisons, several problems are arising. Some of the most important challenges are congestion in barracks, poor diet and health care management, poor sanitation, security and administrative issues. Furthermore, in prisons, individuals face a loss of self-worth, loneliness, high levels of uncertainty and fear, and idleness for a long period. Being sentenced to imprisonment can be traumatic. It can further lead to mental health disorders and can create difficulty in rejoining society.

To improve the conditions of prisons, the government of Punjab has taken a commendable step in appointing Malik Mubashar Ahmad as an Inspector General of Prisons Punjab. He has vast experience in remarkably serving people. He is a proponent of the modern philosophy of prisons, which focuses on the rehabilitation of criminals. Furthermore, after assuming the charge, he has taken several steps to reform the prison system of Punjab. He issued circular order for enhancing the respect of teachers. If any teachers visit any prison across Punjab, the prison management would deal with them in an honourable way. Similarly, special attention is being paid by the IGP to the education of prisoners. In the prisons of Punjab, teachings of the Quran and modern education are being provided meticulously. The IGP has done a tremendous job by inking an agreement with TEVTA to inculcate useful skills in prisoners. There are separate pathways established for the elders and women in prison to facilitate them during their visit to the prison. Moreover, for the provision of health facilities to prisoners, there are 729 free health medical camps set up in prisons. Additionally, to save the prisoners from the winter season, 101872 blankets have been provided to prisoners. Palpably, medical officers have been entrusted with the responsibility to monitor the quality of food. He clearly issued directions to all the officers of the prison department that there will be a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory behaviour against prisoners.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) held a conference to develop cooperation among the various actors working in the prison system of Pakistan. Prison security; staff capacity building; the development of prison registry software and the need to change outdated legislation and rules were also discussed during this conference.

Currently, some educational institutions like Alama Iqbal Open University are providing prisoners with education. Not only will it ensure their access to the fundamental right to education, but also the betterment of the country. Needless to say, the judiciary should play a key role to contain the pendency of the cases. In the superior courts, there are 51,581 pending cases. Similarly, the number of pending cases in subordinate courts is around 2.6 million. Media and civil society should play a vibrant role in educating and reforming prisoners.

There is a dire need for trained staff to revive the self-esteem of the prisoners.

Conclusively, the rehabilitation of criminals is the need of the hour and jam-packed prisons must be improved. Overcrowding of prisons can only be controlled by increasing the number of parole and probation officers. It is hoped that government would take concrete steps to consolidate the prison system of Pakistan.

The writer is a lawyer.