The UN Forum is the world’s largest annual gathering on Business and human rights with more than 2,000 participants from government, business, community groups and civil society, law firms, investor organisations, UN bodies, national human rights institutions, trade unions, academia and the media.

Kinnaird College for Women organized a side event during a UN Forum on Human Rights at the Geneva Headquarter of the United Nations under the title of : Empowering Women for Sustainable Future”

While addressing at the Forum Dr Rukhsana David , Principal of Kinnaird College for Women said: Women, who make up half of the world’s population, are paving their ways in economic and social development in the last three decades.

By providing opportunities to women including in decision-making , Empowering them Through Education and participation in all kinds of activities can lead towards a a sustainable path of development can be achieved together by leaving no one behind by 2030..

Rizwan Anwar Global Youth Ambassador of United Nations Said, In reference to Pakistan and the huge percentage of youth population that we have, it is important to highlight the important role youth can play in building a sustainable society at all levels.

The youth are not only leaders of tomorrow but they are also catalysts for huge changes we aspire to bring in society right now. There has been an increasing attention recently on policies and programming by Governments, UN Entities, regional and multilateral organizations and researchers, that focuses on youth civic engagement We also need to Engage youth from the grassroot levels for developing sustainable future for all.

Maha Jamil Director KCLCD and Co-Chair of Youth Revolution Clan Said: We are gearing up awareness through such events and by engaging young women in sustainable development agenda of United Nations and to encourage more commitment from the Youth for a positive and meaningful civic Engagement.

This event is put together to acknowledge innovative thinking and encourage the spirit of social entrepreneurship, Women Empowerment, and to recognize the contribution that youth is making in sustainable development and to draw attention to the surmounting challenge of climate change, poverty and disparity that looms menacingly.

Over three days, participants take part in 60+ panel discussions on topics that relate to the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (the United Nations “Protect, Respect and Remedy” Framework), as well as current business-related human rights issues.

The Forum is the foremost event to network, share experiences and learn about the latest initiatives to promote corporate respect for human rights.

Kinnaird College for Women is the only Institution in Pakistan who have been selected to participate and organize an Event during the UN’s Biggest forum.